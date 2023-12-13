Auburn celebrates expansion of Wire Road Soccer Complex

The city of Auburn Parks & Recreation commemorated recent additions to the Wire Road Soccer Complex with a plaque ceremony on Dec. 11. Expansions to the complex were completed this fall, including a new indoor facility with a 160-by-350-foot in-door multipurpose court. The court is lined for futsal, basketball and volleyball and can also be used for events such as the upcoming Daddy Daughter Date Night. The project also included the addition of three outdoor artificial turf fields and one natural sod practice field, new rest room facilities, a pavilion, expanded parking, pedestrian trails and picnic shelters. The facility is located at 2340 Wire Road. The expansion project is one of many projects to come out of the city’s Parks, Recreation and Cultural Master Plan. To learn more about the expansion project, visit auburnalabama.org/cip.

