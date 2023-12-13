Carol in the holiday season

BY BETH PINYERD

OPINION —

Over the past few weeks in preschools throughout the community, children have been joyfully singing in the Christmas season. I know personally in reading to preschoolers, who have been in this world for just a few months or a few years, they seem to quickly catch on singing “Jingle Bells,” “Away in a Manger,” “Joy to the World,” “We Wish You a Merry Christmas,” etc. They love to sing, dance, play instruments and clap. As I look into their young eyes and faces, there seems to be a look of wonder as they quickly learn the traditional Christmas and holiday songs. As an intergenerational volunteer in the preschools, I have thoroughly enjoyed being a part of their Christmas singing programs. Children love to practice the songs as they get ready to sing for their families and friends. It becomes part of their young holiday spirit.

Even newborn babies are very aware of and sensitive to the rhythm, intonation and tempo of music. I love hearing early childhood teachers in the infant room in preschool or church rocking and singing to the babies in their care. To hear mommies and daddies singing to their babies brings such joy to all who hear. I love to see a young baby recognize the singing voices of their mommies and daddies with a smile and excitement.

When teaching toddlers, one learns quickly that they are great imitators. Toddlers love songs that involve motions with their hands, arms and feet. Older preschoolers just love music for music. It does not matter at all if they are on pitch or even singing the right words. It is wonderful to hear preschoolers hum and sing as they play and do their jobs, such as picking up toys and putting them back where they belong. Early childhood teachers sing songs to children as they go through the transitions of subjects or centers. Children respond happily to music directions.

We early childhood teachers on many days put on soft music at the beginning of our teaching days to set a calm mood in our classrooms as children come in and engage in center play. Playing music in your car or home is thoroughly enjoyed by your young child and can set the mood for your child to have a good day. Wake up your child with soft, cheerful songs. When children take afternoon naps or go to sleep at night, sweet lullabies help them drift off to sleep. Softly singing a story is a wonderful bedtime music activity. There are so many Christmas stories that can be put to music and familiar tunes.

Children love to do moving exercises with music. Children love to dance, skip, run and jump to different rhythms. Seasonal holiday songs provide a lot of opportunities to exercise with music such as “Frosty the Snowman,” written by Walter “Jack” Rollins and Steve Nelson. Children truly love to imitate this delightful holiday song.

We want our upcoming holiday to be merry and bright by following good health tips. The following simple suggestions have been shared from health specialists to teachers and parents.

Handwashing is so important in reducing the spread of germs. Use lukewarm water and soap to wash hands and fingernails for at least 20 seconds, then rinse and dry them thoroughly. Remind your child to wash their hands after going to the bathroom, coming in from outside play and other activities, right before meals, etc. Make sure the nutritional needs of your child are met. Eating healthy meals helps your child to better fight colds. Eating vegetables, fruits and well-balanced meals can be modeled by parents and adults by eating the right foods in front of your children. Also during this holiday season, cookies, candy and cakes are seasonal delights, but simple oversight of how many sweets your children are consuming will keep them from getting sick. Make sure your children get adequate rest. Rest is such good medicine for young, growing bodies. Make it a point to have your child on a routine bedtime each night. Your child and family may want to take a “cat nap” or small rest to feel their best during this busy holiday season. Encourage children to play outside and get plenty of fresh air during the holidays. Make sure it is a reasonable temperature as you bundle up your children to play outside when temperatures are cold. Children love free play. Being able to run, skip and explore encourages not only muscle development but also language development and good social interaction.

As we get out of schools this week and embark on our winter vacation, I pray that you and your family have a happy, joyful and healthy holiday. Take time to enjoy your children and grandchildren.

Beth Pinyerd has taught in the Early Childhood Classroom for many years. She holds a master’s degree in early childhood education.