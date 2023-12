Loachapoka breaks ground on new Community Park

Residents in Loachapoka will soon be able to enjoy their own community park after a ground-breaking ceremony was held on Monday, Dec. 4. Estimated to be completed in May 2024, the project will include a renovated walking trail, a 1,500-square-foot covered pavilion with rest rooms, a paved parking lot and green space. First announced in May 2022, the 4.5-acre Community Park is a joint project between the town of Loachapoka, the Lee County Commission and the Lee County Parks and Recreation Board.