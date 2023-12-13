Exodus Ranch seeking community’s assistance

Help needed to care for 14 children

CONTRIBUTED TO THE OBSERVER

OPELIKA — The Exodus Ranch needs your help.

It currently has 14 children and, as always, needs help with food, clothing, medical care and providing the children with more than just the essentials. Eight downtown businesses have agreed to collect donations on their counters.

Exodus Ranch Matriarch Shelly Tufts said that the donations will be put to good use.

“We are very thankful to the community for any help they feel led to provide,” she said.”We love doing what God has called of us to do. Your gifts can help us meet the needs of the children God brings to our door.”

Donation boxes can be found at Rock ‘N Roll Pinball, The Gallery on Railroad, Market Street Coffee Shop, Smith T’s Hardware, Fringe, Chuck’s Bar-B-Que, Resting Pulse Brewing Company and The Surcie Shoppe.

“This is the season of giving, and here’s a great way for you to give to a great local cause and see 100% of your donations put to good use,” said Ernie, Rains, a sponsor of this project.

ABOUT EXODUS RANCH:

The Exodus Ranch is a nonprofit charity (501)(c)(3) that is focused on providing a home for local children in need. Shelly and husband Joe have been inspired to help children that are in difficult life situations. As declared in the mission statement, the Exodus Ranch is a place for children to receive the love of a Christian family, and to come to understand the unconditional, unwavering love of Jesus. It strives to provide everything needed to encourage the children to become well rounded adults, who are strong, self-reliant and keen to help others. The home is often a temporary last resort for homeless, local chil-dren. Because of financial hardships in the community, the ranch is seeing more of a need to help families temporarily due to homelessness and recovery. For more info and online donations visit www.theexodusranch.com.