Kathryn Young

Mrs. Kathryn “Avis” Young passed away peacefully on Dec. 15, 2023, at the age of 82. A memorial service will be held at Parkway Baptist Church on Tuesday, Dec. 19 at 2 p.m., with a visitation beginning two hours prior to the service at noon. The interment service will follow at Town Creek Cemetery. Pastor Jeff Redmond will be officiating. Avis was born on Aug. 6, 1941, in Macon County, Alabama, to Jessie Cecil Sr. and Catherine Whitman. She was married to her beloved husband, Louis Gene Young for 67 years and had been a resident of Auburn for over 60 years. In 1961, Avis co-founded Young’s Plant Farm alongside her husband Gene. Their hard work and determination have led the company in becoming one of the leading greenhouse operations in the country. Avis had a passion and love for all aspects of life like no other. This passion was contagious to anyone she encountered.She had an unwavering love for her Lord, husband, and family. Avis was a dedicated member of Parkway Baptist Church. Her greatest joys in life were traveling with Gene in search of vintage cars and tractors, hosting and preparing meals for her family and spending time with her many grandchildren and great grandchildren.She was preceded in death by her husband, Louis Gene Young; her parents, Jessie Cecil Sr. and Catherine Whitman; brother, Jessie Cecil Whitman Jr.; and sister, Dorothy E. Waller. Mrs. Young is survived by her sons, Rob (Tricia), Greg (Patsy), Burt (Susan), Cale (Shauna); grandchildren, Bryan (Stacy), Julie (Stan Lewis), Drew (Shea), Brad (Alexus), Andrea (Brandon Hays), Taylor (Callie), Allison, Kathryn (Beau), Brandon (Maggie), Sara (Justin), Will, Whit, and Lily; great grandchildren, Thomas, Aly, Emerson, Will, London, Luke, Harper, Landyn, Caleb,Charlotte, Blane, Ellie, and Hudson; and nephew, Donny Waller.